Sarah Hall — May 28, 1943-May 10, 2021

SARAH HALL lived at Chalkhouse Green Farm, near Kidmore End, for more than 50 years with her husband Johnny and their four sons.

She was a huge character, playing a large part in the local community.

Sarah was born in Northampton in 1943 to Gerry and Rachel Page. Her father fought in North Africa and the Italian campaigns and only returned when she was three.

After the war the family moved into the first floor of a voluminous mansion, called Billing Hall, which had been left in a sorry state after being occupied by soldiers during the war.

It was a children’s paradise and Sarah was well known for riding her pony through the main hall and up the grand staircase.

She went to school at Wicken Park, near Milton Keynes, and then Eastbourne, where her long jump record still stands.

She was then sent to finishing school in Verbier, where she made quite an impression.

Much preferring the skiing and extra-curricular activities to the lessons, she was gated to her room. Naturally, she escaped through the window to the fury of the principal, who engaged the police to find her.

She was brought back down, complaining very loudly, from the mountain top in a cable car by two Swiss policemen accompanied by a very embarrassed Italian waiter, who was undoubtedly the cause of the problem.

Sarah’s first job was at the advertising company Foot, Cone & Belding in the typing pool, where she gained renown for taking the whole team out on strike to protest about the executives entering the room to eye up the girls and treating them “like cattle”. She was “woke” many years before the name had been invented!

She found her real niche at Christies in London where she caught the auction habit, which she never lost.

She married her husband Johnny, a stockbroker in the City, in 1965. They moved to their little “nesting box” in Sulham, near Pangbourne, and soon thereafter their first two boys, James and Charles, were born.

In 1970, they moved to the then derelict Chalkhouse Green Farm which ignited her passion for farming and gardening. Sarah began with a pair of Jersey cows and some winsome Gloucester Old Spot pigs followed by a herd of British White cattle and an assorted menagerie of furry creatures, poultry and donkeys.

Upon hearing the plight of the endangered Suffolk Punch horse, she bought a magnificent mare in order to found a stud at Chalkhouse Green.

She was a regular and successful supporter of the Henley Show with her beloved British White and Suffolk Punch heavy horses and she was also a winner at the Royal Show before its untimely demise.

With her boys, James and Charles, moving on to prep schools, the void was filled with the arrival of Freddie and then, finally, her fourth child, Thomas.

Sarah could tell from the outset that something was not right and after endless tests and consultations, Toms was diagnosed with a number of acute conditions, including severe autism.

In his early years, he was very disengaged and did not communicate. However, over time it became clear that music was a means of communication as well as pleasure.

This helped him to accept the family’s love for him and he became passionately attached to Sarah, the family and his tutor carer, Nicky Craig.

He attended the Ormerod Special School in Oxford, which was a great success. However, government cutbacks removed the music therapy budget.

Having moaned about the impact, Johnny was shaken by the lapels of his jacket by Anne Brown, the music therapist, who said “do something about it then”, so Soundabout was born.

Since then, the charity has reached and transformed the lives of thousands of profoundly disabled and autistic people of all ages, giving them a voice through music and rhythm and access to an education appropriate for them.

The charity has been an astounding success during lockdown, delivering online programmes which have been a lifesaver for so many families.

Aside from the farm and Soundabout, Sarah’s passion for discovery took her to many unusual locations, from Greenland to Nagaland and Syria to Laos.

In Yemen, she and Johnny were invited to dinner with Sheik Abdullah, the Sheik of Sheiks, who was at that time under house arrest.

He informed them that he had written to President Bush to tell him that his good friend Saddam Hussein did not have weapons of mass destruction. Sadly, Mr Bush did not reply and the rest is history.

In Syria, she narrowly escaped the amorous advances of a camel driver, slamming her bedroom window on his fingers as he tried to climb through. In Assam, she developed an enduring friendship with Parbati Barua, the famed “Queen of the Elephants”.

After that Sarah made many trips to visit her own Indian elephant named Sumdri, who was rescued from an illegal logging camp. Sumdri is now on loan to the forestry commission and used for poacher control in the Manas Nature Park.

Her greatest love was for Venice, where she could indulge her passion for art and music, staying with her great friend Victoria Press at her wonderful Palazzo on the Grand Canal.

In colder climes, Sarah studied polar bears and swam with beluga whales in the Arctic.

She joined an expedition on a Russian icebreaker to follow Franklin’s fatal voyage to discover a North West Passage.

She traced Shackleton’s gruelling trek across South Georgia among the throng of seals and penguins.

As part of a scientific expedition in Mongolia, she drove yaks through the mountains searching for signs of the fabled snow leopard and assisting the travelling dentist in numerous extractions.

Closer to home, Sarah was a great supporter of her local parish, hosting her farm and garden open days as part of the National Garden Scheme, which regularly topped 1,000 visitors.

She served on Kidmore End Parish Council for more than 30 years and is remembered for her fearless and forthright views and passion for conservation.

Following her first cancer diagnosis in 2012, Sarah didn’t slow down and met every successive treatment and operation head on, maintaining her optimistic outlook and verve for life.

She always said she was living with cancer and not fighting it.

She was a force of nature, interested in everyone and everything, with a wicked sense of humour. She was funny, knowledgeable, infuriating and compassionate.

The world is a quieter and duller place without her.

Donations in memory of Sarah to benefit Soundabout would be highly appreciated and can be made by accessing the link on the charity’s website, www.soundabout.org.uk

Sarah’s funeral took place on

Saturday.