Homes and vet’s plan for former pub site

THE pub in Gallowstree Common could become a veterinary surgery.

Brakspear, which owns the Reformation in Horsepond Road, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for change of use permission.

It also wants consent for three new houses. These would include a four-bedroom detached house with a garage to the east of the pub and two three-bedroom detached cottages with parking spaces and gardens to the west.

Brakspear says the prospective veterinary practitioner already has clients in the area and says there is demand for her service.

It adds: “In her judgement the site is ideally located.”

The surgery would “positively contribute to local infrastructure and meet the needs of local residents for their pet health interests and can be viewed as a form of community facility”.

The pub has been closed since August last year when Bob and Sandra Hurst completed a one-year contract with Brakspear.

Before they took over, the pub had been closed since closed in November 2018 when landlord Stephanie Busher left.

Kidmore End Parish Council has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, six times to have the pub listed as an asset of community value but each time has been turned down.

If an application had been successful, it would have given the community six months to make an offer if the pub was put up for sale by Brakspear.

The applications were rejected because the supporting evidence of social events taking place at the pub did not include dates.

There was also a lack of supporting evidence that the pub’s primary use over the next five years would further the social wellbeing and social interests of the community.

One application was approved at first but then refused after an appeal by Brakspear.

The district council is due to make a final decision by July 14.