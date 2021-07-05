Cricketers apologise over nets

KIDMORE End Cricket Club has apologised for extending the length of its practice nets without permission.

It comes after enforcement officers from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, began investigating an alleged breach of planning conditions at the recreation ground in Gallowstree Common, where the club plays.

The breach included a 5m extension of the nets from 15m to 20m and the removal of planting at the ground, off The Hamlet.

Now the club has applied to the council for planning permission and apologised for its “innocent mistake”, saying there was “no intention to avoid due process”.

The club says it recogniseds that it should have understood planning permission would be required.

It says it needed to extend the nets to comply with new health and safety standards, which meant replacing the netting at regular intervals.

The English Cricket Board guidelines recommend that the minimum length of nets should be 18.3m to protect children playing. The extension was paid for by members.

The club also says it has offered to plant trees in order to help maintain a good relationship with the neighbours

The council is due to make a decision by August 16.