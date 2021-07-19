It’s party time

A PARTY that was due to take place at the pavilion in Gallowstree Common earlier this month has been rescheduled for Friday, August 27.

Jane Mather, who founded and runs Local Veg from her home in Horsepond Road, organised the party to thank the community for their help during the pandemic.

However, the event had to be cancelled due to the delay in the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions.

More details, including timings, are still to be confirmed.