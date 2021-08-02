Teacher returns to school

TWO new teachers will start at Kidmore End Primary School for the new academic year in September.

Vanessa Smith and Sam Heritage will teach years one and five respectively.

The pair met up with their classes for the first time last week.

Mrs Smith, who did her teacher training at the Chalkhouse Green Road school, said she was excited to return.

“I’m delighted,” she said. “I used to have a business career and then I had three children and did a lot as a teaching assistant but decided to retrain.

“My hopes are to give the children some really great experiences.

“Obviously there has been an impact with covid so hopefully we can do all we can to make sure they get really good experiences next year.”

Mr Heritage, who is originally from Birmingham, said: “I’m looking forward to starting. I really enjoyed meeting the new class, they are lovely and well-mannered.”

“The feel of the school is so impressive, especially the outdoor spaces.”

Meanwhile, the pupils have received a letter from the Prince of Wales. The children had written to him about deforestation and the production of palm oil.

Prince Charles responded by saying he would “endeavour to safeguard the natural world so future generations can survive, focusing on ending deforestation, improving protection and restoring forests in critical areas for the benefit of wildlife, people and a stable climate”.

Children at Sonning Common Primary School who wrote to the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about the need to plant more trees have received a reply.

The royals thanked them for their concern and said they had plans in place to plant more trees.