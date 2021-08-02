Houses plan

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
TWO new houses could be built in Kidmore End.
Mike Orr, of Wheatley, has applied to replace a bungalow in Tokers Green Lane with two two-storey properties, each with a detached double garage and space for four vehicles.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 3.
