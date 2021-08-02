Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Houses plan

TWO new houses could be built in Kidmore End. 

Mike Orr, of Wheatley, has applied to replace a bungalow in Tokers Green Lane with two two-storey properties, each with a detached double garage and space for four vehicles. 

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 3. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33