MacLean and Jenkins

ON Saturday, July 17, after two postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, Iona MacLean and James Jenkins were married at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End.

The sun shone and everyone cheered the happy couple.

The service was conducted by Rev James Stickings and the beautiful church flowers, including sunflowers, were arranged by Moira Laurie.

The bridal party, led by Iona’s father Calum wearing Highland dress, walked from the family home in the village to the church with several villagers turning out to cheer. The bride wore a Georgie V2 dress by Carla Jenkins with a beautiful veil and was accompanied by five bridesmaids wearing pale pink dresses.

All carried colourful bouquets made by Brambles florist, of Wood Lane in Sonning Common.

The groom is from Saffron Walden in Essex.

The couple, who met at the University of Bath, travelled to the Manor of Hurst for their reception in a soft-top vintage Alfa Romeo Spider.

They are to honeymoon in Seville later in the year.