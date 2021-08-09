Have your say

Monday, 09 August 2021

A PUBLIC consultation has opened for residents to have their say on the Kidmore End neighbourhood development plan. 

The draft document, which was drawn up by volunteers under the parish council’s supervision, states that up to four new homes are needed in the village, although this is contested by the Keep Kidmore End Green pressure group, which says the parish council isn’t required to allocate space for more housing.

The consultation ends of September 15. To take part, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
kidmore-end-np 

