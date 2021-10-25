New recruits

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
Monday, 25 October 2021
KIDMORE End Parish Council has two new members.
Professor Jeffrey Almond, from Chalkhouse Green, and Tony Bowley, from Gallowstree Common, were
co-opted.
The council still has one vacancy to fill and would prefer a representative of Cane End.
For more information, email parish clerk Roger Penfold on clerk@kepc.info
25 October 2021
