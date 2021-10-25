Monday, 25 October 2021

New recruits

KIDMORE End Parish Council has two new members.

Professor Jeffrey Almond, from Chalkhouse Green, and Tony Bowley, from Gallowstree Common, were
co-opted.

The council still has one vacancy to fill and would prefer a representative of Cane End.

For more information, email parish clerk Roger Penfold on clerk@kepc.info

