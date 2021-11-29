Monday, 29 November 2021

Festive fair at school

A CHRISTMAS fair will be held at Kidmore End Primary School next Saturday (December 4) from noon to 3pm.

The event will feature an outdoor Christmas market, a snowman trail, Santa’s grotto, a helter skelter, entertainment, traditional games and a raffle, bottle tombola and silent auction.

Children’s activities will include workshops on how to make personalised baubles  and reindeer food and decorate gingerbread.

There will also be food stalls and Santa’s Christmas kitchen selling tea, coffee and homemade soup as well as a licensed bar selling drinks including mulled wine.

Entry costs £2.50 per person but children under 12 go free. For more information, visit Kidmore End School Association page on Facebook.

