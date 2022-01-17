Extension plan

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
Monday, 17 January 2022
A HOUSE in Kidmore End could be extended to accommodate a new first floor study.
James Kerman, of Tokers Green Lane, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for a side and rear extension.
A decision is due to be made by February 11.
17 January 2022
