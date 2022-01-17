Monday, 17 January 2022

Extension plan

A HOUSE in Kidmore End could be extended to accommodate a new first floor study.

James Kerman, of Tokers Green Lane, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for a side and rear extension.

A decision is due to be made by February 11.

