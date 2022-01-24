Pictures plea

PHOTOGRAPHERS could win a spot in the Kidmore End 2023 calendar.

Resident Jane Maclean has organised a competition for pictures of nature to be included in the calendar.

To take part, entrants must live in Kidmore End. You can submit up to five images and all must be of the village or surrounding countryside with no humans identifiable and taken since October 31. At least three of them should be landscape- orientated.

Each picture should have a title and the date it was taken.

To enter, email your entries and name and address before August 31 to clanmaclean@

me.com