School funds

Monday, 21 March 2022
KIDMORE End Primary School raised £339 by selling cakes and books on World Book Day.
The event was organised by the school’s parent teacher association.
The school raised another £259 by taking part in the Bag 2 School initiative.
Parents and pupils were asked to donate unwanted clothes, handbags and soft toys for which the school receives a donation based on the total weight.
