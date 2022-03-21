School funds

Monday, 21 March 2022

KIDMORE End Primary School raised £339 by selling cakes and books on World Book Day. 

The event was organised by the school’s parent teacher association. 

The school raised another £259 by taking part in the Bag 2 School initiative.

Parents and pupils were asked to donate unwanted clothes, handbags and soft toys for which the school receives a donation based on the total weight.

