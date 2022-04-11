Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tractor run

Tractor run file picture

A TRACTOR run will take place in Kidmore End on Monday, April 18.

It is in remembrance of John Lambourne, who died in 2019 and was known for the spectacular display of Christmas lights he would create outside his home in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, each year in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The tractor run, which has been organised by South Oxfordshire Tractor Society, will start at the New Inn in Chalkhouse Green Road. Participants with tractors should arrive by 9.15am.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33