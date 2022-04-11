A TRACTOR run will take place in Kidmore End on Monday, April 18.

It is in remembrance of John Lambourne, who died in 2019 and was known for the spectacular display of Christmas lights he would create outside his home in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, each year in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The tractor run, which has been organised by South Oxfordshire Tractor Society, will start at the New Inn in Chalkhouse Green Road. Participants with tractors should arrive by 9.15am.