Gardens open for charity

AN open gardens event will be held at Chalkhouse Green Farm in Kidmore End on Sunday, June 26 from 2pm to 6pm.

Attractions will include heavy horse demonstrations, trailer and donkey rides and swimming in a covered pool.

Cream teas and cake wil be on sale in aid of Soundabout, a charity which allows people with disabilities to express themselves through music.

Proceeds from the £3 entry fees will go to the National Gardens Scheme.

For more information, visit chgfarm.com