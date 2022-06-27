Monday, 27 June 2022

Outdoor play

AN outdoor theatre show will take place at Kidmore End Cricket Club next month.

Bear in the Air Producions will stage Much Ado About Nothing on Sunday, July 17 at 1pm and 5pm.

The pavilion bar will be open all day and food will be provided by the Caversham Butcher.

For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3QAzs79

