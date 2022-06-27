Housing plan goes to vote

A REFERENDUM will be held next month on Kidmore End’s neighbourhood development plan.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote on the document drawn up by the parish council on Thursday, July 28.

The council says that housing in the parish has grown by almost eight per cent, mostly in Tokers Green, Gallowstree Common and Cane End.

It is expected that it will grow by another 10 per cent by 2035 through infill development and the allocation of sites for three or four houses in Kidmore End itself.

The plan’s objectives are to maintain the local character of the parish by retaining space and promoting the existing design principles, enable suitable residential development, keeping them geographically separate from nearby larger settlements and to conserve the landscape.

The document states that current network of roads, lanes and footpaths should continue to reflect the rural nature of the parish and promote road safety and considerate parking.

Sustainability will be encouraged via energy efficiency and carbon offsetting.

The plan took four years to complete with input from the community.

To take part in the referendum, you must be a resident and registered to vote in local elections by Tuesday, July 12.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3xTohyS