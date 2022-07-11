Calendar competition

Monday, 11 July 2022

A CALENDAR photography competition is taking place in Kidmore End.

Residents who submit pictures of nature and wildlife in the village could have them included in the 2023 calendar.

Up to five entries per person are allowed with at least three in landscape. No identifiable people can be in a picture.

Each photo must have a title and the date it was taken, which must be since October 31 last year.

Entries, plus your name and address, should be emailed to Jane Maclean on clanmaclean@me.com by August 31.

The calendar will be sold in aid of parish projects.

