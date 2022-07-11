Remenyi and Gjelstenli

LOUISE REMENYI and Aleks Gjelstenli were married on Saturday, July 2.

The bride is the daughter of Dan and Sue Remenyi, of Curtis Farm in Kidmore End.

The groom is the son of Henny Gjelstenli and Øystein Olsen, from Vestnes and Aalesund in Norway.

After a registry office ceremony in the morning, the couple exchanged vows and rings at a ceremony led by celebrant Sheila Forde in the garden of Louise’s parents’ home. This was followed by a reception. The bride wore a sleeveless full- length gown by Eternity Bride and the bridesmaids wore forest green dresses.

They all carried bouquets of seasonal flowers.

The bridesmaids were Kate Remenyi, Natalie Franks, Jenny Pass and Mika Gjelstenli.

The best man was Oddvar Gjelstenli and the groomsmen were James Hoye, Xander Gjelstenli and Daniel Gjelstenli.

The couple will honeymoon in South America later this month.