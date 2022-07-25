Minister sets up network for refugees in Romania

A MAN in Kidmore End has set up an organisation to help Ukrainian refugees.

Rev Dr James Mather, 71, of Horsepond Road, created Ukraine Chain to get those who cross the border to Romania into a safe home by forming relationships with governmental and non-governmental organisations and people with useful resources.

Dr Mather, a semi-retired minister, lives with his wife Jane and two dogs and hosts a Ukrainian woman, Anfisa Vlasova, along with her four Yorkshire terriers.

Through being involved in helping during the crisis, he learned that Poland was becoming very congested and people were increasingly turning south to Romania.

Dr Mather said: “I have contacts in Romania and thought, ‘maybe we can do something about this’ and that’s when Ukraine Chain was formed. We chose the name not just because it rhymes but because we make links.

“The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been great and it’s an immediate solution but the war isn’t going to be over soon and we need something more long term.” His project is still in its infancy but he has been travelling to Romania, talking to the contacts that he made while he worked in the country from 1990 to 2004 as an architect and making new relationships with others, forming a community of people who can help refugees.

So far he has worked to make an abandoned flat in Bacau available to use by refugees along with a psychologist to help people who are going through trauma.

Dr Mather said: “I visited a man in commune who works for the government and spoke to him about spare houses and he almost broke down thinking about if it was his own family going through this.” The Ukraine Chain team includes a treasurer and a husband and wife, who asked not to be named, who writes a blog about their experiences. There is also Dana Condrea and Adriana Rosu, who live in Romania.

Dr Mather is on the lookout for more volunteers to help. He said: “We need to build up a greater team. When one can get people working together, tremendous achievements can be made. It was easier to travel every month in the Nineties but it’s not as sustainable now.”

Dr Mather used to work as an architect in Hampshire but was approached by a doctor from the county to help him fix a water supply for the Ungureni Orphanage Trust in the North of Romania, close to the border with Ukraine and Moldova.

The problem left 200 children in the Ungureni orphanage without water which was caused by the Vrancea earthquakes in 1990 that damaged parts of Romania, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

The children were referred to as “Ceausescu’s children” in a time when the communist dictator, Nicolae Ceausescu, introduced a forced breeding policy, banning contraception and abortion. This led to thousands of unwanted babies being born, many with disabilities, and sent to state orphanages.

Dr Mather spent one week at the Ungureni and then visited about once a month for 14 years so he could help the children.

He took over a rural development site and built group homes on farms for them to stay in.

Dr Mather said: “Romania was so full of frustrations but I could see that it was full of opportunities — there were ways of coming out the other side.

“These children weren’t really orphans — they were people who had been neglected and discarded by their parents.

“They never had any education and they received very little love but they formed their own families and societies in these homes.

“We gave them the basic skills in agriculture so they could go out and make money when they were older. One girl who was 12 when I met her is 45 now and has thrived. And the government now is proud of what it’s done for the country.”

For more information about Ukraine Chain or to make a donation, visit www.ukrainechain.org