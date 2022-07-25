Sport success

A CHURCH will be having its final celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 25 July 2022
KIDMORE End Primary School has been recognised for its pupils’ involvement in sport.
It has received the School Games Gold Mark award as a reward for the number of its pupils taking part in the School Games.
The awards were launched by the Government in 2012 and almost 19,000 schools take part nationwide in the games, which comprise inter-school competitions as well as county and national finals.
