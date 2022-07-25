Parking crackdown

PARENTS of pupils at Kidmore End Primary School are being urged to park more considerately when dropping off and picking up their children.

The school says cars are being parked on yellow lines outside entrance gates and on footpaths.

Police community support officers are monitoring the situation and will challenge obstructive or illegal parking.

Headteacher Andrew Griffin said: “I understand how difficult it is to park around the school but it is important that all parents, grandparents and carers park legally and with courtesy when they come to drop off or pick up from school.

“The pcso will continue to monitor the situation with me and we will begin to directly challenge any poor parking or illegal parking to ensure we protect the safety of all road users, including pedestrians (our children), cyclists and other road users and emergency vehicles.”