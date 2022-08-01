Football camp

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
A FOOTBALL training camp will be held next month in Kidmore End.
Jon De Souza, a parent at Kidmore End Primary School, will be running an elite Nuvo Sports training camp on Wednesday, August 31.
The event will be run at the Chalkhouse Green Road primary from 9am to 3.25pm for children to raise funds for the parents’ association for a new all-weather pitch for the school.
01 August 2022
More News:
Tennis breaks down barriers with free family fun day
ABOUT 85 people took part in a free event at ... [more]
Recreation ground opened in time for school holidays
THE Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say