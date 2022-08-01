Monday, 01 August 2022

Football camp

A FOOTBALL training camp will be held next month in Kidmore End.

Jon De Souza, a parent at Kidmore End Primary School, will be running an elite Nuvo Sports training camp on Wednesday, August 31.

The event will be run at the Chalkhouse Green Road primary from 9am to 3.25pm for children to raise funds for the parents’ association for a new all-weather pitch for the school.

