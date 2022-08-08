Residents back plan

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End have approved their neighbourhood plan in a parish referendum.

The document, which sets out planning policies for how the village should grow, was drawn up by the parish council.

A total of 389 votes was cast, out of an electorate of 1,070, with 322 voting residents in favour and 67 against. There was one spoiled ballot.

The council says that housing in the parish has grown by almost eight per cent, mostly in Tokers Green, Gallowstree Common and Cane End.

It is expected to grow a further 10 per cent by 2035 through infill development and the allocation of sites for three or four houses in Kidmore End village.

The plan’s aims are to:

• Maintain the character of the parish by retaining space and promoting the existing design principles.

• Enable suitable residential development, keeping them geographically separate from nearby larger settlements.

•Conserve the landscape.