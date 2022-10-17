Information board on Chilterns Iron Age hillfort unveiled by archaeologists

A HERITAGE information board has been unveiled in Gallowstree Common after four years of research.

The board detailing the archaeology of a nearby hillfort from the Iron Age has been installed next to the pavilion at Kidmore End Cricket Club.

It marks the end of a four-year project called Beacons of the Past, which investigated the Chilterns landscape with the aim of inspiring people to discover and conserve the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Project manager Dr Wendy Morrison said: “It has been a wonderful four years and I’ve learned an awful lot.

“Rather than this being isolated work, it’s a starting point to keep finding out more. I’m excited about continuing after this.

“People here are passionate about their heritage and where they live.

“We’ve met lots of interesting and enthusiastic people from lots of communities who have been volunteers.” The unveiling was organised by the South Oxfordshire Archaeological Group.

Dr Morrison and her team did a LiDAR scan of the Chilterns, which uses light reflections to create a 3D model of the shape of the earth.

At 1,440 sq ft, it turned out to be the third largest high resolution archaeological LiDAR in the world. This led the team to create a website where people could comment on different parts of the landscape.

More than 10,000 volunteers took part in the citizen science survey and identified more than 18,000 features for Dr Morrison to investigate.

Jo Morris, a member of the archaeological group who lives in Kidmore End, led a group of members in the area to help search for hillforts.

She came across the project in 2020 during the coronavirus lockdowns and said it was a great time because it kept them busy and in the outdoors exploring.

The group found an Iron Age hillfort known as Castle Grove Camp. Mrs Morris said: “It’s really nice that the plaque is now up because it’s such a beautiful site and people come here, particularly in the summer and for cricket games and community events.

“It’s great to know people, especially young people, will be seeing this board and know what happened at that hillfort. It’s a very rich and historic landscape and it was an honour to be a part of this.”

The unveiling by local children was followed by a talk about the findings by Dr Morrison.

On the information board there is a QR code which shows a 3D video of the LiDAR hillfort with a voiceover explanation.

Caroline Aldridge, who chairs Kidmore End Parish Council, said: “We are lucky to live in an area where we are able to explore and recognise that this is indeed an ancient landscape.

“Thank you to the Beacons of the Past project for organising this evening and to the South Oxfordshire Archaeological Group.

“I encourage everyone in the village to come and walk in the woods and explore the Iron Age fort on our doorstep.”

Beacons of the Past will continue to put up boards around South Oxfordshire including in Wyfold, Checkendon and Goring.