Let's Get Down to Business: Rosanne Joseph-Anthony, Healthium Clinics

ROSANNE JOSEPH-ANTHONY runs Healthium Clinics, which is based in Henley and offers a wide range of medical, aesthetic

and dermatology treatments.

During the coronavirus pandemic her business was transformed as covid and lab testing became the mainstay.

She has now widened the business to offer bespoke medical procedures for men and women that contribute to overall health and wellbeing. A mother of two grown-up children, she has lived in Henley for more than 30 years.

Describe your business.

We have four businesses operating within the medical and IT fields with offices in the UK and abroad. Healthium is part of our portfolio and is a fully accredited clinic located at Badgemore Park. We offer a range of treatments for people of all ages, aiming to achieve outstanding results for the face and body.

How many people does it employ?

Forty-five in the UK and worldwide.

What did you do before you started your business?

I trained as a registered general nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. In the last 20 years, I have worked at pharmaceutical and medical companies as a global marketeer, set up medical academies and taught in the medical profession across the globe.

When did you start your business?

I started a clinic 15 years ago, working from home. I opened our latest clinic last year.

What was your objective in starting your business?

There are huge gaps in what the NHS can provide, so our aim is to provide services to fill these. In lymphoedema care there is a huge backlog of people waiting for treatment. Bringing this service to Henley will help people who are suffering and in pain.

Who or what influenced you?

My partner is an entrepreneur and he encouraged me to turn my passion into a business and to make the most of my medical background and experience.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

For many years I have worked with leading vascular surgeon Professor Mark Whiteley. We are incredibly lucky that Mark is part of our highly qualified team.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

Had I known about covid, I would have delayed our launch.

How do you market your business/service?

We have our own digital marketing and business development departments.

What’s the best thing about running your business?

The ability to make decisions quickly.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Funding the company’s growth and finding the right people to grow the business.

Where is your business headed?

We would like to become the leading clinic in the area, renowned for innovation, results and customer service.

How important are online sales and why?

We encourage customers to book appointments online where possible. We have a portal for customers through which we can offer seminars and online consultations.

Do you have a five-year plan?

Yes, we aim to expand with multiple clinics in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Do you set any goals at the start of the financial year?

We set goals annually and work as hard as possible to achieve them.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

A business needs to be resilient so we offer a diverse range of services which can be adapted.

What advice would you offer other businesses?

Stick with it. It takes a lot more effort, hard work and funding than you will ever think it will.

What three qualities are important to success?

Passion, resourcefulness and flexibility.

What’s the secret of your success?

Tenacity, hard work and dedication.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

Not finding the correct premises sooner.

How organised are you?

I try to be very organised to ensure each part of my life receives the dedication and attention it deserves.

How do you dress for work?

In the clinic I am in uniform and other days I will be very smart with a touch of glamour.

What can’t you be without every day?

My iPhone.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Grab and go, but always healthy.

Do you continue to study?

It is a requirement of my medical qualification to continue my education.

What do you read?

I love Audible and my Kindle and I have lots of books on the go.

How are you planning for retirement?

I have no plans to retire any time soon but when I do, I will live a more relaxing life and enjoy family time.