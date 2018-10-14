Morning salute

Sir, — I took this picture of an angler the other morning when the light was pretty good.

I think it has caught the atmospheric qualities quite well.

I still find it strange to accept one can take more than 36 images before running out of film. I managed to shoot 35!

I think the fisherman is either shading his eyes against the early morning sun or could be saluting the passing of an oncoming river craft.

If so, then the normal is more Churchillian. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme