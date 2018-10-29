Monday, 29 October 2018

Time for St George perhaps

Time for St George perhaps

Sir, — Oh no, not dragons in Hop Gardens again.

If they continue to damage the roads and cause delays, is patching really the answer?

Would it not be better for the council to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy and employ a dragon catcher? — Yours faithfully,

Maggie May (an avid reader)

Gravel Hill, Henley

