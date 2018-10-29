Time for St George perhaps

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
Sir, — Oh no, not dragons in Hop Gardens again.
If they continue to damage the roads and cause delays, is patching really the answer?
Would it not be better for the council to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy and employ a dragon catcher? — Yours faithfully,
Maggie May (an avid reader)
Gravel Hill, Henley
29 October 2018
