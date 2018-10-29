Monday, 29 October 2018

Couldn’t help snapping this scene

Couldn't help snapping this scene

Sir, — This photograph was taken in Henley from the corner of New Street.

As we had a few minutes to spare on the way to Henley Vets on Friday, I managed to park and had the compact Nikon A100 with me. The light and the rowing enthusiasts, not to mention the birdlife, were just too good to miss. I hope you like it. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

