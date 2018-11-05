Waste of our money

Sir, — Lovely! What a marvellous facility we have at Jubilee Park in Henley (opposite Tesco).

Until you realise this is 5.30am and there are no matches scheduled.

Whose pockets is this being paid from? Let me think... Oh yes, ours of course! Never mind saving for a treat at Christmas, let’s just floodlight the whole area. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Crisp Road, Henley