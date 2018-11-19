New bus service is so much better

Sir, — After getting off a train at Henley station, I took a short walk along Station Road to the bus stop and had to wait only a few minutes for the 152 bus service that goes past at 22 minutes past the hour.

There were about 12 passengers, including my dad, who loves using the new, improved bus service.

From Monday last week we had a lovely new bus driver called Marion.

She has had a really positive response from all the passengers while she has been learning the route. Many have told her how happy they are with the new service. I am personally very pleased that it goes to Townlands Memorial Hospital as that wasn’t in the original plan and was one of my initiatives as a regular bus user and supporter. The new bus service now provides a regular and reliable link for local residents and visitors to get to the key amenities that Henley offers.

This has been a great initiative and we would like to thank all those who have played a part in its creation.

It costs £1.50 for a single trip or £2.50 for a day ticket. There is a real community feel on the bus as everyone is so friendly.

Do say “hi” to my dad and me if you happen to be enjoying a trip with one of us. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Donna Crook

Henley Town Council