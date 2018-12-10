Snowflake like Christmas tree

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
Sir, — I have previously sent you photos of snowflakes showing six different shapes.
On Saturday, March 17 light snow was falling and I noticed you could clearly see the different shapes.
To my surprise and joy, I saw this snowflake in the shape of a Christmas tree.
The snowflake was approximately 3mm wide and 5mm high and very unusual as normally they are six-sided.
The photograph taken with a Canon ESO 750D using a Macro EFS 35mm lens. — Your faithfully,
Colin Mather
Rowan Close, Sonning Common
10 December 2018
More News:
New £22,000 learning hub opened at junior school
A NEW learning hub has been opened at Robert ... [more]
Taylor quick off the mark at Watlington 10km race
MORE than 80 people took part in a ninth edition ... [more]
POLL: Have your say