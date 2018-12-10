Snowflake like Christmas tree

Sir, — I have previously sent you photos of snowflakes showing six different shapes.

On Saturday, March 17 light snow was falling and I noticed you could clearly see the different shapes.

To my surprise and joy, I saw this snowflake in the shape of a Christmas tree.

The snowflake was approximately 3mm wide and 5mm high and very unusual as normally they are six-sided.

The photograph taken with a Canon ESO 750D using a Macro EFS 35mm lens. — Your faithfully,

Colin Mather

Rowan Close, Sonning Common