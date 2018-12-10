Black and white conveys the light

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
Sir, — Hopefully, this photograph demonstrates that a monochrome image conveys that light and shade are still the essential elements in photography.
Just for interest, it was taken early one morning and shows the fence and gate leading on to Ewelme Common. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
10 December 2018
