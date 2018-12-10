Rather ornate gate for a car wash

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
Sir, — With reference to your weekly Hidden Henley item, I thought you might be interested in this.
I spotted this very ornate gate at the entrance to the car wash underneath electrical distributors Medlock in Newtown Road, Henley.
It seems odd on a very Seventies industrial building. — Yours faithfully,
Fred Edwards
10 December 2018
