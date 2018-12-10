Taxi drivers: thoughtless or caring?

Sir, — How is it that every day, at least one of Henley Taxis’ vehicles can be found parked on double yellow lines in Gravel Hill?

In my pictures, one is parked outside a private garage and the other in a bus stop.

Have they been given a special allowance to do so, or is it a case of don’t “give a damn”? — Yours faithfully,

Caren Donnelly

Henley Taxis responds: “Firstly, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by some of our drivers who have parked on double yellow lines.

“We have a number of elderly (in some instances disabled) customers who are residents of Gravel Hill and require us to park close to them to allow them easy access to the vehicle.

“Our office is based next to the bus stop and due to the limited bus service (and cancellations), many of the elderly customers walk into the office and book a taxi.

“Therefore the drivers park outside as they have to come into the office and assist the customer/s as well as carry their shopping.

“A reminder has been sent to all drivers to ensure they do not park on yellow lines unless they are picking or dropping a customer who requires extra assistance.

“Again, we would like to apologise for any distress or inconvenience caused.

“Please feel free to contact us directly if there are any further concerns you may have as we are always happy to help.”

Sir, — I have lived in Henley for 18 months and on a number of occasions have had the need to use Henley Taxis.

I am slightly disabled and use a four-wheel walker to get around.

I have been at the bus stop outside the firm’s office when the bus has not come so I have rung for them to send a driver to take me home, which they have done.

The drivers are very good. They fold my walking frame and put it in the car and also my shopping.

They are very helpful and friendly, which you need when you are elderly.

I have also used this firm in the past to take me to the doctor and hospital with no complaints.

So I hope they last a long time as I would be lost without them. — Your faithfully,

Mrs I Spiers

Harpsden Road, Henley