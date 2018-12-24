Dazzling performance by students

Sir. — We were lucky enough to have purchased tickets to see The Henley College s production of Cabaret last Friday.

What a wonderful, professional, dazzling and witty performance.

The whole cast were brilliant and the band and backstage crew clearly had rehearsed thoroughly and put in a massive amount of work. Thanks for such an enjoyable evening.

The exceptional performance is a great tribute to the continued high standards all round at The Henley College. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Ralph Drury

Checkendon