Woodland fly-tipping

Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 07 January 2019
Sir, — Sadly, we’re starting the new year with the gift of an old BMW car bonnet dumped in woodland at Broadplat.
I can’t help wondering what happened to the rest of the car. Pity the bonnet didn’t go with it. — Yours faithfully,
Patricia Knights
Fair Mile, Henley
07 January 2019
More News:
Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say