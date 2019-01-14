Monday, 14 January 2019

Big thanks from Fletcher and me

Sir, — Thank you, Henley. On behalf of Ella and her guide dog Jasper, Clive and his guide dog Molly and myself with trainee guide dog Fletcher, I’d like to say congratulations on an impressive collection of £695 in aid of Guide Dogs on Friday, December 21.

It takes nearly two years and £55,000 to provide and train just one guide dog so your continued support and interest is greatly appreciated. If you would like to learn more about Guide Dogs and the other services it provides, please have a look at our website, guidedogs.org.uk

And for those of you who are already sponsoring Fletcher, a very special thank-you and a happy New Year. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Stewart

Henley branch, Guide Dogs

