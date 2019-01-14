Bored of Brexit...?

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
Monday, 14 January 2019
Sir, — I read Edward Sierpowski’s interesting letter suggesting board games to play over Christmas (Standard, December 14).
May I suggest this is one, which has occupied our time and thoughts over the past year with seemingly no winners so far. — Yours faithfully,
Dorothy Harman
Turville Heath
14 January 2019
