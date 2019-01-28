Labradoodle’s excitement in snow

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Monday, 28 January 2019
Sir, — My wife Nicola and I reached the Cow Common car park on Thursday last week with exemplary timing as my photograph shows.
Our Labradoodle Bisto had to wait, reluctantly, for the snowstorm to cease. Well, almost... she is like a teenager in the snow. Well, the teenagers in my day anyway. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
P.S. I took this picture of snowdrops in our garden after the snowfall on Tuesday afternoon. I had a towel over my head to protect the camera from the huge flakes!
28 January 2019
More News:
Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Chris the runaway rhea back in field... for now
A RUNAWAY rhea called Chris that disrupted ... [more]
Veteran ‘honoured’ to have portrait on public display
A SECOND World War veteran says he is honoured to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say