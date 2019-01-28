Monday, 28 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Labradoodle’s excitement in snow

Labradoodle’s excitement in snow

Sir, — My wife Nicola and I reached the Cow Common car park on Thursday last week with exemplary timing as my photograph shows.

Our Labradoodle Bisto had to wait, reluctantly, for the snowstorm to cease. Well, almost... she is like a teenager in the snow. Well, the teenagers in my day anyway. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

P.S. I took this picture of snowdrops in our garden after the snowfall on Tuesday afternoon. I had a towel over my head to protect the camera from the huge flakes!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33