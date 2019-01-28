Labradoodle’s excitement in snow

Sir, — My wife Nicola and I reached the Cow Common car park on Thursday last week with exemplary timing as my photograph shows.

Our Labradoodle Bisto had to wait, reluctantly, for the snowstorm to cease. Well, almost... she is like a teenager in the snow. Well, the teenagers in my day anyway. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

P.S. I took this picture of snowdrops in our garden after the snowfall on Tuesday afternoon. I had a towel over my head to protect the camera from the huge flakes!