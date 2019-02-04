Monday, 04 February 2019

Your Letters...

Sir, — Recently the letters page carried a picture of fly-tipping in Lambridge Woods.

In that case it was part of the floor pan of a car, which, like these tyres dumped in Rocky Lane recently, is not something that is easily disposed of.

However, the rubbish dumped in the same woods a few days ago consists entirely of material that could go into a green or grey bin for regular disposal. It’s difficult to fathom the motivation of people who wantonly despoil our environment by such gratuitous fly-tipping, especially as this looks as if it has been specifically arranged to be maximally offensive.

The simplest advice to all is to behave like animals — they don’t leave trash! — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

