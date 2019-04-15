Early morning fisherman catches...

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
Sir, — Before I upset any of your readers regarding this image of a young man fishing, it was taken just a day or so before the close season started on the River Thames downstream from Benson Lock. I hope the photograph will not send avid coarse fishermen into a fit of depression. Suffice it to remind them there are less than 10 weeks to wait. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
15 April 2019
