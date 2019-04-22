Morning dog walk on the Clumps

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
Sir, — I decided to take the not quite early morning air to give our Labradoodle Bisto her morning exercise and check which of her doggie, or dodgy, friends had already been there.
The venue for this was Wittenham Clumps. The morning was still somewhat misty and the view (right) is of a lonesome tree growing on a hill somewhat distant from the Clumps.
Maybe, in time and even before Brexit is completed, it will proliferate to become the third clump!
The image (above), which was taken soon afterwards, amused me.
It seems to me that that the gentleman is rather hopeful and maybe misguided in “thumbing a lift” .
Maybe it is to assist the young lady with him who seems to be the one carrying a substantial loaded rucksack on her back. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
22 April 2019
