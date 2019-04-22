Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Morning dog walk on the Clumps

Morning dog walk on the Clumps

Sir, — I decided to take the not quite early morning air to give our Labradoodle Bisto her morning exercise and check which of her doggie, or dodgy, friends had already been there.

The venue for this was Wittenham Clumps. The morning was still somewhat misty and the view (right) is of a lonesome tree growing on a hill somewhat distant from the Clumps.

Maybe, in time and even before Brexit is completed, it will proliferate to become the third clump!

The image (above), which was taken soon afterwards, amused me.

It seems to me that that the gentleman is rather hopeful and maybe misguided in “thumbing a lift” .

Maybe it is to assist the young lady with him who seems to be the one carrying a substantial loaded rucksack on her back. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33