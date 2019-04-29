Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thank you to lovely lady for gift

Thank you to lovely lady for gift

Sir, — A big thank-you to the lovely lady who bought me a packet of Mini Eggs at the Greys Road shops in Henley to say “well done” for riding my big bike to the shop for the first time.

I was so excited and my mum and dad were very proud of me and touched by such a sweet gesture from our neighbour.

We are very lucky to live with such kind Henley residents. — Yours faithfully,

Dexter Baker, aged three

King James Way, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33