Thank you to lovely lady for gift

Monday, 29 April 2019
Sir, — A big thank-you to the lovely lady who bought me a packet of Mini Eggs at the Greys Road shops in Henley to say “well done” for riding my big bike to the shop for the first time.
I was so excited and my mum and dad were very proud of me and touched by such a sweet gesture from our neighbour.
We are very lucky to live with such kind Henley residents. — Yours faithfully,
Dexter Baker, aged three
King James Way, Henley
29 April 2019
