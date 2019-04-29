Thank you to lovely lady for gift

Sir, — A big thank-you to the lovely lady who bought me a packet of Mini Eggs at the Greys Road shops in Henley to say “well done” for riding my big bike to the shop for the first time.

I was so excited and my mum and dad were very proud of me and touched by such a sweet gesture from our neighbour.

We are very lucky to live with such kind Henley residents. — Yours faithfully,

Dexter Baker, aged three

King James Way, Henley