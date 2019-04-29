Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Selfish parking

Selfish parking

Sir, — I have sent you this photograph to illustrate the lack of consideration shown by some drivers when parking in Henley.

This Volvo was parked on New Street, close to the junction with Bell Street, forcing the driver of the 850 Arriva bus into a series of difficult manoeuvres to enable the bus to continue on its route and to prevent further disruption. — Yours faithfully,

Irene Fox

Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33