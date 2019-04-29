Selfish parking

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for
Monday, 29 April 2019
Sir, — I have sent you this photograph to illustrate the lack of consideration shown by some drivers when parking in Henley.
This Volvo was parked on New Street, close to the junction with Bell Street, forcing the driver of the 850 Arriva bus into a series of difficult manoeuvres to enable the bus to continue on its route and to prevent further disruption. — Yours faithfully,
Irene Fox
Henley
29 April 2019
