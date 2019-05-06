Your letters...

Homes must be affordable

Well, it’s that time again when you get knocks on your doors and are greeted by a happy smiling face who talks to you like an old friend, but after the elections are over will pass you in the street. This time I thought I really ought to look more closely at their proposals.

Of course we are told what they have done repeatedly for us, much of which I and many others are very grateful for.

Now for their aims — once again some have mentioned affordable and social housing. That’s a popular cause. However, could I point out actions speak louder than words?

I cannot think of any affordable housing being built in or around Henley in the last few years. I am obviously not privy to the incomes the councillors are in receipt of but if they consider any of these properties to be affordable might I suggest they are totally out of touch with the average wage earner.

As for social housing — what and where? What social housing does become available does not appear to go to local residents.

Might it not be possible that some of the sites on which the (affordable housing) is built on might be used for social housing?

I appreciate the need to encourage new residents to the area, both for diversity and growth of the community, but surely not to the detriment of the local community.

Before I hear the cry of “she’s not even local” I have been fortunate enough to live within five miles of Henley for 70 years and in Henley itself for 54 years.

I married a local man whose parents and grandparents were all local and have four children all born in Henley who, like many friends’ children, have had to move out of Henley to be able to afford their own homes. So I think that gives me the right to express not only my point of view but also those of many others.

I have not gone into depth on the points raised above to ensure this letter is kept as brief as possible. — Yours sincerely,

Kathy Russell

Abrahams Road, Henley



Please repair path bridge

Sir, — I am writing to express my concern with regard to a public footpath bridge which collapsed last autumn on the outskirts of Henley.

The path in question also provides the only safe walkable connection from Hambleden and Henley, so its loss is of real concern.

My family have used the walk way many times over the years (as do many others) and we were hoping that it would be repaired in time for the spring and summer but when we went down recently we noted that it was still out of use.

I am not sure who is responsible for the repairs but the only other option is to walk along the main highway and, sadly, a large part of Marlow Road does not have a pathway at all, which makes this route very dangerous for pedestrians.

We hope that by featuring this locally we can try to muster support and ensure the repairs are carried out sooner rather than later. — Yours faithfully,

Mandy Butler

Deanfield Road, Henley

Stalls take away seats

As I had quite a while to wait for the local bus I decided to sit in Market Place on Thursday morning.

I was tired after shopping and had a heavy shopping trolley. There was only one seat outside Starbucks and that was occupied, there was nowhere else to sit. The rest of the seating was not accessible as they were all behind or covered by the market traders’ stalls.

Surely some of the stalls could be positioned differently so that more of the seats could be available for use? It would be so nice if us elderly, weary shoppers still had somewhere to sit. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Thompson

Reading Road, Henley

Clean paths for residents

Sir, — Get the cleaning machine (Standard, April 26) down the Marlow Road, for the residents and visitors at Swiss Farm.

The pavements are never swept and when it rains you get covered in mud.

Spend the money where it is needed and not just in the town centre. — Yours faithfully,

Les Hill

Swiss Farm, Marlow Road, Henley

Thoughtless taxi firm

Sir, — What a selfish company Henley Taxis is. They will park their advertising car outside a house for weeks, in this case six weeks, and it is still there.

Of course, I realise I have no right to a parking space outside my own house.

Despite phone calls asking them to appreciate that the parking space is needed by those who live nearby and that there are plenty of other spaces not outside houses, they really don’t seem to care a jot about anyone as long as they can advertise their business on a main road.

Although I thought that planning permission was needed to advertise a business on the public highway, they continue to park their car wherever they like for weeks and in some cases months.

Odd really, you would imagine they would value good public relations but clearly they have no idea how many of us they are alienating or just don’t care about anyone except themselves. How selfish. — Yours faithfully,

Elaine Robinson

Sonning Common

Henley Taxis responds: “As your reader has pointed out, we have a number of cars on which we have placed sponsored advertisements.

“We inform the drivers (who own the cars) to ensure they drive and park cars appropriately as part of their advertisement agreement.

“The driver in question lives in Sonning Common where the car was found parked.

“He had to leave to go to Pakistan due to a family emergency at the time your reader called us to complain.

“Although the car is fully taxed, insured and has a valid MOT, we informed her that we would be contacting the driver and doing our best to obtain the spare key to move the car.

“Although it took a little time (due to circumstances beyond our control), we were able to do so.

“As far as we are concerned we have gone out of our way to satisfy your reader and hope this matter is now resolved.”

Town visit cut short

Editor, — I drove my elderly parents to Marlow recently, our usual monthly trip that we enjoy, but found that we couldn’t park in any council-run car parks.

They have changed their parking machines yet again but this time to card only. I don’t have or want a card, I always pay cash.

The cash and card system works for everyone. We drove home totally depressed and excluded.

Local towns and shops have enough problems surviving as it is, so why stop cash-paying shoppers from visiting? I hope Berkshire, Oxfordshire and other councils do not follow suit. What a worry! — Yours faithfully,

T Brown

Sonning Common

We want to do more

Editor, — We would like to reassure your readers that whilst prognosis for our patients can be difficult, the aim of the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub remains the same as it has always been — to provide specialist palliative care symptom control for patients who are at the end of their life.

Whilst we are always available to answer questions from our patient’s next of kin, Sue Ryder takes patient confidentiality extremely seriously and so we cannot publicly discuss details of individual cases.

Our expert medical teams remain committed to continuing to provide more care to more people within South Oxfordshire. — Yours faithfully,

Holly Spiers

Sue Ryder director of hospices and fund-raising

Lots to look forward to

Through your wonderful paper I would like to thank everyone that has contributed so far to the preparations for the Henley May Fayre, taking place in the Market Place on Monday from noon to 5pm.

It’s a wonderful community event that I hope all the family will enjoy. We have a superb day of music, dance and drama. To open the event Divas & Dudes, of Henley, will be dancing the traditional May Pole dance — choreographed by Anne Garret.

From 12.30pm to 1.30pm we are delighted to welcome Bezerkaz Circus, which will be giving a children’s workshop. At 2pm the Rupert House School Choir will be singing their hearts out and at 3pm Jackanory returns.

We are so lucky to have the delightful children’s author Caroline H Green who will be reading extracts from her beautifully written and illustrated Oscar the Dog series. They are based on her mischievous mutt, Oscar with the colouring taken from her other dog, Millie. They are particularly suited to children aged between two and nine.

It’s free to attend but a place must be booked by emailing Henleymayfair @yahoo.com

On stage we have Daisy Willow, a singer songwriter, D’Rael, our own fantastic Henley Busker, Trinity Primary School performing a short play and award-winning Irish dancer Cameron Burne will be entertaining us and there will be Morris Dancers.

How lucky are we to have the Rock Choir in Henley. At 3.45pm on the steps of the town hall there will be 60 women, who will sing their hearts out.

To end we have the tug-of-war tournament, which promises to be a fantastic event. Big thanks to Brakspear who have offered £50 to the winner.

We are raising funds for the Henley Stroke Club so do look out for their stall. Let’s hope the sun shines! — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Miller

Organiser, May Fayre

We will not let you down

The election campaign for the town and district council elections is now over.

Henley Residents Group candidates have been knocking on doors and discussing local issues with voters and we have been heartened by the positive response.

It is encouraging to find that so many of you appreciate having councillors who are not influenced by national politics, and we have had many excellent discussions on what matters to residents.

Four years ago we made ten election promises to the town and we have achieved eight of these, and have done a lot more besides. Check www.hrg.org.uk for details.

We have a clear and ambitious plan for the next four years. We will be working hard to deliver on our promises as we have done for the last four years.

When a Henley resident votes for us, a key thought in their mind should be “who will deliver” because that is what matters. I would like to thank everyone who puts their trust in HRG. We won’t let you down.

Ian Reissmann

Chairman, Henley Residents Group, Gainsborough Road, Henley

Retirement is well earned

Sir, — I would like to thank Jane Smewing publicly for the excellent hard work she has shown as a councillor over the last four years.

Jane possibly has the lowest profile of all our town councillors but she has made a highly significant contribution, particularly to the work of the finance strategy and management committee since being elected as its chair two years ago.

The position has a challenging brief requiring a detailed, conscientious mind plus a range of skills and knowledge. Jane quickly demonstrated her ability, apparently effortlessly, as a direct result of her careful preparation which has been her hallmark. She earned the respect of officers by listening to them carefully and by her competence and even-handedness.

Responsible for the town council’s budget, Jane exercised a perfect balance between making sure services were increased and improved, while keeping a watchful eye on the bottom line. As a result, Jane has restored the council’s sound finances with a small but sustainable deficit.

She is now stepping down as councillor and her colleagues and I wish her well in the next stage of her busy retirement. I know that all sides of the council will miss her. — Yours faithfully,

David Feary

Treasurer, Henley Residents Group

Omniscience trumps all

Sir, — Much has been said about Theresa May’s utterly determined and amazingly calm resolve to manage affairs her own way, in the face of outrage from nearly all sides. This may well be the product of a personality rooted in exceptional arrogance and vanity.

However, Theresa May is a devout Christian. Could it be that she genuinely and prayerfully believes that God is directing her decisions?

If this is the case, it is reasonable for her to take the view that normal consultation, full involvement of her cabinet and proper consideration of other approaches are simply time-wasting processes.

Having omniscience on one’s side trumps everything. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

More targets for treatment

Sir, — Although the Government is keen to state that it is currently exceeding NHS targets for first appointments for mental health patients, 16 per cent of patients still wait longer than three months for any follow-up/second NHS mental health appointments as there are still no targets set for these.

Obviously long waits between first and second appointments can substantially affect treatment success and/or recovery so targets should be set for follow-up appointments — and sooner rather than later — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Unfolding of art history

Sir, — I am saddened by the loss to Henley of the celebrated Bohun Gallery, which has not only closed its doors for the last time but also its window.

A window which was so often filled with exceptional visual art by exceptional artists of national and international importance.

Patricia Jordan Evans not only sustained a visual continuity of major artists for Henley spectators but also for a far wider public aware of the gallery’s pedigree.

The gallery presented contemporary art which was both avant-garde and challenging and at the same time brought the transformative works by John Piper, Donald Hamilton Fraser, Julian Trevelyan and Peter Blake to the town, a town that could boast two of the above as its own.

The gallery was a window through which the unfolding images of many pioneering artists could be seen and admired, an unfolding story of the history of art before our eyes. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Duncan

Shiplake

Join us in being green

Aside from a few minor changes to our everyday life in terms of cutting down on waste, we as a family are doing very little.

This year the few changes we’ve made are: using bars of soap, switching to Ecover washing and cleaning products and ditching the disposable coffee cups.

So, “Every Day in May” we’ll be posting a change we’re making to our everyday lives and wondered if any of you would like to join us?

Our first change is to get a tri-weekly milk delivery from the milkman — there’s something very comforting opening the door in the morning to see those little bottles sitting there and even better knowing once they’re washed and left out they’ll be used again.

We’re not suggesting a big change every day — even little things like walking rather than driving or not running the tap when we brush our teeth — anything that stops you and makes you think.

If you do want to join us and are stuck for ideas, check out the multi-award winning queen of “warriors on waste” Lynne Lambourne, who has some fantastic suggestions on her website www.warriorsonwaste.co.uk

Remember, there is no Planet B... Pass it on #everydayinmay, — Green wishes

The Butler Family

Elizabeth Road, Henley

We’re lucky to have them

Sir, — Yes, Henley is very lucky to have our current Parks Services Team (Standard, April 26).

They are a great team — environmentally astute and keen to conserve our natural flora and fauna. Not only are they pleasant but importantly they can build good relationships with the local community. Thank you so very much. — Yours faithfully,

Catherine Notaras

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Neutering language

Sir, — I note that the politically correct gender neutral platoon have now neutered our naval vessels and I wonder what their next target might be.

My money is on the French language which, as we all know, ascribes a specific male or female gender to every item. “O La La” Monsieur Macron! Or will that become “O Les Les”? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

Thanks for clerk’s help

Sir, — I would like to thank Henley town clerk Janet Wheeler for her help and support in her years in the post. I have been very touched that such a busy lady gave me her time and help in matters that were important to my parish.

I am immeasurably grateful to her and wish her well in the future. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Pryce

Parish clerk, Bix & Assendon