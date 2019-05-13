Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Enjoying the simple things in life

Enjoying the simple things in life

Sir, — I’m not sure where the first part of the year has gone, but it has and the boat tents are going up already!

Suddenly, we are surrounded by a violet tide of bluebells.

As you drive down many roads surrounding Henley, you catch glimpses of blue carpet in among the dappled shade of the beech trees.

The leaves now have their wonderful vivid lime green glow as they burst from their once dormant husk and now look almost iridescent in the sunshine... how good are the simple things in life!

I thought some of your readers might like to see my interpretation of the local bluebell woods. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Sonning Common

Sir, — Barney, an old English sheepdog, stops to admire the stunning bluebells in Cowleaze Wood, near Christmas Common.

Louise Townsend

Watlington

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33