Enjoying the simple things in life

Sir, — I’m not sure where the first part of the year has gone, but it has and the boat tents are going up already!

Suddenly, we are surrounded by a violet tide of bluebells.

As you drive down many roads surrounding Henley, you catch glimpses of blue carpet in among the dappled shade of the beech trees.

The leaves now have their wonderful vivid lime green glow as they burst from their once dormant husk and now look almost iridescent in the sunshine... how good are the simple things in life!

I thought some of your readers might like to see my interpretation of the local bluebell woods. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Sonning Common

Sir, — Barney, an old English sheepdog, stops to admire the stunning bluebells in Cowleaze Wood, near Christmas Common.

Louise Townsend

Watlington