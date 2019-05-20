Your letters...

Solutions to traffic mess

Sir, — Could our newly elected councillors please address the horrific transport mess in Henley?

I have set out below just some of the issues, but not in any order of preference.

Pavements

Pedestrians need to be reminded to walk on the outside of a pavement when walking towards traffic. This ensures that those going the other way do not step into the road in front of an unseen vehicle.

Henley’s pavements are generally too narrow for passing buggies or parents walking side by side with young children but this is made worse by numerous advertising boards that partially block the highway.

I thought that these were illegal yet nothing has been done to remove them and recently they seem to have multiplied. They are at risk of being knocked over as well as forcing people into the roadway. Has the council checked the risk assessments of all those who put pedestrians in peril with these boards?

Town hall “roundabout”

Drivers leaving the roundabout that surrounds Henley town hall frequently fail to indicate their intention, so waiting to turn left from King’s Road, for example, a driver can wait unnecessarily while several vehicles go straight on without signalling that they are leaving the roundabout.

Erecting roundabout signs at each entrance to this road feature might help.

Pedestrianisation

I objected when Falaise Square was pedestrianised. It has added nothing to the town except additional litter.

In my opinion the road that needs to be made traffic-free is Bell Street, from Market Place to New Street. This is the main shopping area. Having no traffic would encourage more shoppers into the town.

This would also enable a more effective one-way system. Greys Road car park could be made into a road rather that the dangerous pedestrian-vehicular mix that it is currently.

A three-tier car park could be erected on the east side of the car park to mitigate the loss of car parking spaces. This would allow Duke Street to be pedestrianised too with the one-way system from Reading Road via the car park and north only along King’s Road. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley



Thanks for saving run

Sir, — To give credit where it is due, on behalf of all of us at Henley Parkrun, I would like to thank Henley Town Council for its speedy response to our cry for help when a large tree blocked the Parkrun course near 40 acre field last weekend.

Malcolm Hayes, a Parkrun stalwart who lives near the course, quickly raised the alert when he spotted the tree had fallen over and the Parkrun core team also liaised with the council’s parks department.

We were concerned that we might have to cancel last week’s run but by Thursday were delighted to hear from senior park warden Kyle Dowling that the tree had been cleared away.

Not only did the council’s speedy response mean that we could go ahead with last week’s Parkrun as usual but it also keeps us on track for our special event tomorrow (Saturday) when we will be celebrating the 100th occurrence of the Henley Parkrun.

Let me take this opportunity to invite anyone aged over four, who fancies running, jogging, or walking across 5km of glorious Henley scenery, to join us at Tilebarn Close at 9am (or, if you can’t make our 100th, on any other Saturday at 9am in Tilebarn Close).

Come and find out why so many thousands of people nationally have caught the Parkrun bug!

Run entirely by volunteers, Parkrun is free of charge and all abilities of runners, walkers and joggers are always guaranteed a very friendly welcome (under-11s will need an accompanying adult). — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Marsh

Henley Parkrun core team



Failing our children

Sir, — My daughter has recently moved back to Henley with her two small daughters.

Her five-year-old has been offered a school place in Henley but she now learns that there is no place available in Henley for her 10-year-old daughter in year 6.

Is it not shameful that a county such as Oxfordshire and a town such as Henley cannot educate its children?

What hope is there for the future of our society if even places such as Henley do not manage to educate children?

I gather that part of the problem is the way that funding is allocated, i.e. in October, so no school receives funding for children who join during a school year.

Is not the obvious solution then to change the funding system? It’s not God-given or cast in stone so change it to suit the needs of our children and our hard-pressed schools.

To be obliged to miss out on even half a term of her primary schooling is certain to have a damaging effect on this little girl — rejection by a system she cannot be expected to comprehend, no chance to make friends in her new town, let alone keep up with her academic education, and this with a Government and a Prime Minister which claim to have put the mental health of young people as a priority.

Any solutions? Maybe you too have been told to offer home schooling? If so, please do get in touch as to how you arrange that.

Any ideas as to how she will make new friends? Any ideas as to how to help her cope with knowing that her younger sibling can go to school in Henley but she cannot?

Do tell me how our country’s education system can fail to offer a place at a primary school and shrug off the needs, both educational and social, of a young child yet threaten parents with fines or even imprisonment should they take a child out of school to go away on holiday? Double standards or what?

Our education system is failing the future of our society by failing to educate our children. The plight of this little girl is but one painful example of this. — Yours faithfully,

Bridget Fraser

Hambleden

Care must continue

Sir, — I am writing regarding the news that the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley has been rated “inadequate” by Ofsted (Standard, May 10).

As a parent-trustee of the centre, I was concerned and surprised by this outcome because the centre has always prided itself on being exemplary.

The centre cares for the most vulnerable people in our society — our children have severe learning disabilities and are often non-verbal and unable to explain to anyone if they feel unsafe.

Safeguarding issues are of paramount importance and we are acknowledging there have been mistakes which need dealing with urgently so we can continue to provide respite care to local families caring for their disabled children and young adults.

All the families using the centre have been informed of the Ofsted inspection outcome and many are responding by offering their support, which is very much appreciated.

There is a real demand for this level of care and we want to continue with our service with the support of the local community and our amazing fund-raisers, patrons and trustees. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Parent-trustee, the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, Henley

Listen to the objections

Sir, — While I agree with the sentiments contained in the letter from Dan Sharp, I believe the editor was right to publish the comments from the person who wishes to over-develop the land in Rotherfield Road.

It is my belief that his comments demonstrated the sort of a person he is.

Just take a stroll along Rotherfield Road to see what the residents are trying to preserve.

I can only hope that South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee takes their objections on board. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

Can’t have it both ways

Sir, — I’m confused by Mr Hallet’s letter (Standard, May 10).

He claims Brexit is “heading for the rocks”, then moans about “sending Mr Farage and his mates” to the EU.

If Brexit really is in such a bad way, there will be no Farage or team going to Brussels.

By assuming success in an election that has not even been held, he betrays his true fears that Brexit may actually do rather well. The latest opinion polls show Brexit ahead of the Tories.

Regarding Mr Farage’s disruptive influence at the EU, Mr Hallet is quite right. We are still having to elect MEPs only because Westminster is thwarting the wishes of the people.

If some of these MEPs are “disruptive” that’s because enough voters support such a stance. We call it “democracy”, something that’s sadly lacking in the EU.

Mr Farage is further accused of being “xenophobic and Right wing”.

As Brexit wants to trade with the whole world and not be chained to the cosy club of the EU, this sounds like the very opposite of xenophobia.

As for Right wing, Brexit did well in many Labour heartlands. The anti-EU vote straddles both our main parties. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Accept you lost the vote

Sir, — Nice of Edward G Hallett to let us know his thoughts on the Brexit party and of those wishing to break away from Europe but the fact is that at the time of the referendum the majority of voters voted out.

Shall we have one referendum after another until he gets his way?

He referred to “friends and neighbours”. I think not ! — Yours faithfully,

John Williams

Greys Road, Henley

Save summer fireworks

Sir, — For the past couple of years we have managed to raise enough money to ensure that the legendary firework display on the Saturday of Henley Royal Regatta went ahead as it has for more than 120 years.

However, we feel that we cannot keep returning to all those very generous friends, townspeople and organisations that have helped us to stage this event, which residents and visitors to the regatta have so enjoyed.

Therefore, with great regret, we have decided that we have to step back from raising finances for the display this year.

We would like to thank all those that have made donations over the years by putting loose change into collecting tins placed in various locations around town.

Also the more significant contributions from Henley Royal Regatta, the town council and so many more, too many to mention here. They know just who they are and we are most grateful. Some even donated as long as we pledged to keep their identity secret.

We sincerely hope that there is someone out there who would like to take on the challenge of raising the £12,000 needed to see the skies of our town lit up for yet another year.

In a town like Henley, we find it hard to understand why a business, organisation or individual hasn’t stepped forward to fund the event. If one organisation was to fund the event, we would be happy to carry out the organisation of the display.

The firework display is steeped in the very history of our town. It would be sad to see it disappear. We hope someone, or an organisation, will offer to keep it alive. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Reed and Will Hamilton

Organisers, Henley Summer Fireworks