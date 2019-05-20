Beautiful town not only in summer

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
Sir, — I took this photograph of the boat tents for Henley Royal Regatta being built late on Friday evening.
I think you’ll agree the sunset was the better part of the day. Just goes to show that Henley is not only beautiful in summer. — Yours faithfully,
Tim Capell
St Mark’s Road, Henley
20 May 2019
