Monday, 20 May 2019

Beautiful town not only in summer

Sir, — I took this photograph of the boat tents for Henley Royal Regatta being built late on Friday evening.

I think you’ll agree the sunset was the better part of the day. Just goes to show that Henley is not only beautiful in summer. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Capell

St Mark’s Road, Henley

