Such a selfish supermarket shopper

Sir, — This was the Tesco car park in Henley on Monday at 10am.
On a daily basis this kind of selfish, ignorant, obstinate attitude of “me, me, me” prevents people who need the drop-off point for pick-up and set-down.
Is it really necessary to inconvenience people in need and less fortunate because you are desperate for a snack or a paper or, as is often the case, because you just can’t be bothered? The sad thing is that just to the right of the picture were more than 30 empty spaces over four rows of parking to choose from.
It’s drivers such as these that make driving a misery with ever increasing rules implementation inevitably ignored by those for whom they are meant. — Yours faithfully,
Ed Sierpowski
Henley
27 May 2019
